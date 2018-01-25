More Democratic lawmakers want to consider impeaching Trump

Story highlights 66 House Democrats backed a proposal to consider impeaching Trump last Friday, up from a similar December vote

17 of the Democrats from the top 20 liberal districts have voted to consider impeachment

Only three Democrats in the 54 most vulnerable seats cast their votes to consider impeachment

Washington (CNN) A proposal to sideline an effort to impeach President Donald Trump passed the House last Friday by a nearly 300-vote margin, with almost two in three House Democrats joining together against the impeachment plan.

But there was an interesting shift in the vote since a similar proposal was tabled in December: A majority of House Democrats who represent more liberal districts now voted in favor of considering impeachment, perhaps a sign that the left wing of the party could be edging closer to seriously mulling trying to oust the President. Or at least making a show of it.

While it's clear the House — and even the Democratic caucus — are a long way from actually backing impeachment, the gradual shift could have major implications if Democrats are able to win back the House after the 2018 midterm elections.

The takeaway is that more Democrats from more liberal districts supported impeachment in January than in December, which was tabled by a similar margin. The total number of Democrats backing the plan grew from 58 in December to 66 in January.

Read More