NYT: Trump called for Mueller's firing in June 2017

(CNN) President Donald Trump called for special counsel Robert Mueller's firing last June, The New York Times reported Thursday evening, citing four people told of the matter.

But the President never went through with the order, according to the Times report, because White House counsel Don McGahn threatened to quit instead of carrying out the order.

"We decline to comment out of respect for the Office of the Special Counsel and its process," White House lawyer Ty Cobb told CNN.

Two people told the Times that Trump expressed concern over three possible conflicts of interest, including a dispute Mueller had involving Trump National Golf Club, the law firm Mueller previously had worked at and the fact that Mueller had recently been interviewed to head the FBI.

Mueller is currently investigating any possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election. Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion between his campaign and Russia.

Read More