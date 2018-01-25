Mayors come to Washington to take on Washington

Washington (CNN) Democratic mayors came to Washington this week to rail against Washington -- and to insist they could run the city better.

Hundreds of mayors of both parties gathered at the Capital Hilton for the annual US Conference of Mayors winter meeting. Among the Democrats, there were 2020 presidential prospects in Los Angeles' Eric Garcetti and New Orleans' Mitch Landrieu; those set on carving out national identities, like New York's Bill de Blasio, Chicago's Rahm Emanuel and South Bend, Indiana's Pete Buttigieg; and more who are running for Congress this year.

As executives with broad authority and no place to shift blame for inaction, the Democratic mayors said, they represent a clean break from the slow-moving, crisis-to-crisis lurch of the federal government.

"Anybody that's watched us has to be startled by the difference between watching us work and watching Congress work," Landrieu, the chairman of the mayors' conference, said in an interview. "There's no way for city government to shut down. There's no way for us not to balance our budget. And so hopefully we're mirroring leadership to Congress."

