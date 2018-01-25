Israel claims 82,000 fighters are under Iranian control in Syria

Story highlights Israel's ambassador to the UN warned of Iran's plans in Syria, the region and world

Washington (CNN) Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, told a UN Security Council meeting that he was revealing classified information about Iran to convey what he claimed are Iran's plans to dominate Syria, destroy Israel and "terrorize the entire free world."

"Iran is turning the entire country of Syria into the largest military base in the world. In fact, Iran is trying to destabilize all aspects of Syria," Danon said.

Danon also criticized the international agreement that eased sanctions on Tehran in return for curbs on its nuclear program, and implied that European nations now doing business with Iran are enabling its aggression.

Iran's goals, Danon said, are, "first, destroy Israel ... second ... destabilize the region." But after that, Danon said, "it is aiming for the entire world. The entire international community should be concerned about Iran." Even though Iran is targeting Israel first, the Israeli envoy said, "it is you who are next."

In a session that was meant to be a discussion of Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, Danon focused exclusively on Iran.

