Chris Christie's running -- but not the one you're thinking of

Washington (CNN) Voters in Alabama might be surprised to find Chris Christie's name on the ballot this fall -- but he's not the one they might be thinking of.

An attorney from Birmingham bearing the same name as the former New Jersey governor is launching a run for the Yellowhammer State's attorney general.

I'm Chris Christie, and I plan to be Alabama's next Attorney General. I've dedicated my life to serving others and fighting for those who need a voice. I am the kind of leader who will help change our state government's culture for the better.#Christie4AL#ALDems pic.twitter.com/VOO6EkDjx7 — Chris Christie (@Christie4AL) January 24, 2018

Despite sharing a name, the two men differ in at least one key way: Christie of Alabama is a Democrat, while Christie of New Jersey is a Republican.

"I've had a number of people tell me that I should change my name," Alabama's Christie told CNN. "My response is that I've been Christie all my life,"

The candidate is also pulling seniority over the New Jerseyan, saying in social media posts that he's "the original Chris Christie, having been born three years before that other one."