ABC: 'Secret society' text may have been a joke

(CNN) A text message between two FBI agents that launched days of speculation of a "secret society" plot against President Donald Trump may have been a joke, ABC News reported.

Conservatives have seized on the exchange between FBI lawyer Lisa Page and FBI agent Peter Strzok, which was sent after the 2016 presidential election, as potential evidence of an anti-Trump bias at the FBI. Strzok was a member of the FBI team investigating Hillary Clinton's email server and, later, a member of Robert Mueller's special counsel operation looking into Russia's attempted interference in the 2016 election.

"The day after the election, the day after what they really, really didn't want to have happen, there's a text exchange between these two FBI agents, these supposed to be objective, fact-centric FBI agents, saying perhaps this is the first meeting of the 'secret society,'" House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-South Carolina, said on Fox News this week.

But ABC News reported Wednesday night that it got a copy of the text message Republicans appear to be referring to. The report said that from the message, it's not clear whether the reference to a "secret society" was a joke.

"Are you even going to give out your calendars? Seems kind of depressing. Maybe it should just be the first meeting of the secret society," Page wrote to Strzok, according to ABC. The report said the text had no relation to others sent before or after it, which makes it harder to decipher the context.

