Swedish bookseller's disappearance in China is just the tip of the iceberg

Story highlights Multiple foreign citizens have been disappeared by China in recent years

Proposed constitutional changes will make detention without trial easier in future

Michael Caster is a human rights advocate, researcher, civil society consultant and the editor of "The Peoples Republic of the Disappeared: Stories from inside China's system for enforced disappearances." The views expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) On Saturday, Chinese security forces abducted Swedish publisher Gui Minhai from a Beijing-bound train in front of two diplomats. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Imagine, to be disappeared even under the protection of your own consular officials.

In a firmly worded statement on Tuesday, Margot Wallström, Sweden's foreign minister, demanded Gui's release, for the first time.

But this wasn't the first time, or even the second, that Gui has disappeared in this manner.

In October 2015, he vanished from his vacation home in Thailand only to reappear three months later making a staged confession on state TV. Two years later, Gui was supposedly released , but details of his whereabouts remained murky and he wasn't able to leave China.