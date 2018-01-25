Being on lockdown isn't all fun and games. But families need fun -- and these games help

Our childhood toys: Then and now
Monopoly was first issued by Parker Brothers in 1935, though there is some controversy about who invented the game. Some say it was Charles Darrow during the Depression; others say it was originally Elizabeth Phillips who called it The Landlord's Game, patented in 1904. Like many games and toys, the look has changed over the years.
Monopoly Empire by Parker Brothers in 2013. More than 275 million games have been sold worldwide, and it's available in 111 countries, in 43 languages.
In 2009, the cube was upgraded to modern times with the Rubik's TouchCube by Techno Source, which bills it as the first completely electronic, solvable Rubik's Cube. The TouchCube is one of many examples of how traditional games are becoming more and more popular in electronic format, from sports like football and baseball to board games like chess and checkers.
This Barbie Doll by Mattel in 1960 doesn't look quite the same as the ones today (less pink).
Barbie Fashionistas Doll by Mattel in 2013. Barbie was introduced by Mattel in 1959 and has become a household name. She has fought against mothers and feminists who have condemned her for alleged negative effects on young girls. She has had many incarnations including as an astronaut, doctor and race car drivers.
Mickey Mouse doll by Steiff Co. circa 1930. The Steiff Company worked with Disney over six years and in that time produced about 53,000 Mickey Mouse dolls.