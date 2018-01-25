Story highlights Wasser has launched a site to make divorce easier

Her celeb clients have included Angelina Jolie and Kim Kardashian

(CNN) Celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser may have developed a site to help people get divorced more easily, but she's not at all worried it will put her out of business.

"I think there are always going to be families that have complicated, complex legal matters in their divorces," she told CNN. "I think the majority of people that get divorced do not have those situations, and I really am hoping It's Over Easy changes the face of divorce."

It's Over Easy promises to take clients, initially in California and New York only, through the entire divorce process in just five easy steps (four if the couple is childless).

It contains everything from templates for co-parenting schedules to advice on how to collaborate on and finalize divorce agreements.

There's even a post-divorce referral wall where users can find trainers, nutritionists, insurance experts and interior designers.

