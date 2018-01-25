Elton John supports #MeToo movement, but denounces lack of 'due process'

(CNN) Elton John says he supports the men and women coming forward amid the #Metoo movement, but warns against passing judgment on the accused without 'due process.'

"We live in a funny time, a disturbing time at the moment, when people are accusing people of doing this and that and it's all happened because of Harvey Weinstein, quite rightly so," John said.

Dozens of women have accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, including allegations of rape. Weinstein, through a spokeswoman, has repeatedly denied all allegations non-consensual sex.

Since the New York Times and the New Yorker magazine broke the Weinstein story last October, scores of women and men have publicly shared their personal stories of sexual harassment and assault. Dozens of high-profile men have been terminated from lucrative jobs after they were outed for their alleged behavior.

John sympathizes with the accusers, but said that the accused should be properly investigated before losing their jobs.

"I don't agree with people being accused of something and not having due process, I think that's bad," John said on Wednesday. "I think people who have been accused of something shouldn't be dropped from television series until they are proved to be guilty. But on the other hand, I can understand how women have been abused since time began."

John also praised the women who have spoken up about the gender wage gap.

"I think that is a big thing and it's happening in England. A lot and people are saying, 'I'm only getting paid this and he's getting paid that,'" John said. "I think women have had it bad for a long time and they are trying to sort it out and make it better for themselves."