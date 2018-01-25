Deadliest fire in years kills 37 in South Korean hospital

Story highlights Eighteen people remain in critical condition

Recent deadly fires raise questions about the nation's safety standards

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) South Korea's deadliest fire in almost a decade has ripped through a hospital in the city of Miryang, killing at least 37 people and injuring more than 100.

Authorities revised the death toll down from 39 on Friday afternoon, but a Miryang City official warned it could rise as at least 18 patients remained in critical condition.

The fire comes less than a month after a similar tragedy left 29 dead in the city of Jecheon , raising concerns over lax safety standards in the country.

Officials said they were still investigating the cause of Friday's fire, which is believed to have started around 7:20 a.m. local time in the emergency room on the first floor of the 98-bed Sejong Hospital.

Rescue workers remove bodies from a hospital fire on Friday, January 26, in Miryang, South Korea.

Rescue services took three hours to completely extinguish the flames, which engulfed the first two floors of the six-story building in Miryang, which is about 270 kilometers (168 miles) southeast of the capital, Seoul.

