(CNN) The opening of a controversial Bollywood blockbuster was overshadowed Thursday by threats of violence from a right wing Hindu fringe group objecting to the movie's portrayal of a mythical Hindu queen.

Authorities across several Indian states stepped up security at movie theaters, while a number of cinema owners said they would not screen "Padmaavat," the movie at the center of the storm, because of fears of attacks.

"The law and order situation is not favorable," Deepak Asher, President of the Multiplex Association of India, a local industry association, told CNN.

A number of movie theaters in the Indian states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Goa have decided not to play the movie, Asher said.

Meanwhile, some schools in a Gurgaon, a Delhi suburb that is home to the offices of numerous international companies, remained shut Thursday, amid concerns about the safety of students.

