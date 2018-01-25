(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN.
-- The Senate Judiciary chairman said he wants the public to see Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony on the 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer.
-- President Trump kicked off his meeting with global elites by praising allies and digging his heels in on "America First" at the World Economic Forum.
-- Disturbing video emerged showing kidnapped Sudanese migrants being tortured for ransom in Libya.
-- More harrowing stories came to light after the shooting at a Kentucky high school that left two dead. A student who was shot called her mom right before she died.
-- Missing text messages between FBI employees had some Republicans up in arms. They say the messages could show an anti-Trump bias at the FBI. Now the DOJ's inspector general says the trove of messages have been found.
-- Atomic scientists set the Doomsday Clock ahead 30 seconds. The message they are sending humanity: Our time is nearly up.
-- A man wearing a t-shirt with a message asking for a kidney went to Disney World. And he found a match!
-- NASA's Mars rover named Curiosity sent a new selfie.
