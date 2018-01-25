Breaking News

The Kenyan footballing minnows who beat Barcelona

By Briana Duggan and Chris Giles, CNN

Updated 8:30 AM ET, Thu January 25, 2018

The future of Kenyan footballEast Africa has long underperformed West Africa in terms of the number of players competing at the highest level in European leagues. However, the Acakoro Football Academy in Nairobi has shown its skill and beaten top youth teams like Barcelona and Athletico Madrid. This gallery pictures some of the legends of African football that have rocked the world stage before them.

Victor Wanyama - A defensive midfielder, Wanyama plays for Tottenham Hotspur and the Kenyan national team. He was the first ever Kenyan player to score in the UEFA Champions League, the most prestigious tournament in Europe.
Didier DrogbaFormer Chelsea star who also plays for the Ivory Coast national team, Drogba is the country's all time top scorer and has twice been named African Footballer of the Year.
George WeahThe newly elected president of Liberia, George Weah, is also one of Africa's most legendary football players. In 1995 he was the first African player to win the FIFA World Player of the Year award. He played as a striker and had spells at Chelsea and Manchester City among other clubs.
Samuel Eto'oArguably Africa's most accomplished player, Eto'o played for Cameroon and most notably, Barcelona. He's scored in two Champions League finals and has played in four World Cups.
Yaya ToureA talisman of Premier League side Manchester City, Toure is a central midfielder who plays for the Ivory Coast national side. He's also played for Barcelona and Monaco.
Michael EssienA Ghanaian football player, Essien was signed for Chelsea in 2005 and at the time was the most expensive African player in history. He has represented Ghana at two World Cups and plays in midfield.
Nwankwo KanuNow retired Nigerian striker Kanu played most notably for Arsenal and Inter Milan. He was a member of the "Invincibles," the Arsenal side that went unbeaten in the Premier League 2003-2004 season.
Jay-Jay OkochaA magician on the pitch and known for his dribbling skills, Okocha is a Nigerian player who played mostly at Paris Saint-Germain and English side Bolton Wanderers. He is regarded as one of the best ever Nigerian players.
Patrick M'BomaOnce the all-time top scorer for the Cameroonian national team, Mboma is a retired striker who was named African Footballer of the Year in 2000.
Story highlights

  • Kenya's top football academy beats European sides
  • Could East Africa be a future spot for talent?

(CNN)European football academies have long been considered a global conveyor belt for talented young footballers aspiring to break into the lucrative world of professional football.

But a training school in Nairobi has shown its prowess on the world stage, beating top European youth teams like Barcelona and Athletico Madrid, presenting Kenya as a hotspot for future talent.
Acakoro Football Academy, located on the outskirts of Nairobi, has modest training grounds. They have a single pitch which often fills with large puddles during Kenya's long rainy season. The grass is long, and the club's grounds are surrounded by tin-roofed informal housing.
    The academy draws its players from the local area, many of whom come from single parent or HIV positive families that often live in poverty. Alongside the pitch is Dandora, Nairobi's largest dumpsite, where before Acakoro, several of the team's children used to work scouring the hills of trash for food or recyclables to sell.
    "Every kid in Korogocho faces a challenge everyday," Mohamed Rashid, Acakoro's coach, tells CNN.
    That being said, this is one of the country's only professional football academies, and a chance for young, aspiring Kenyans to nurture their skills, and have a shot at the big time. And they have proven themselves on the world's stage.

    The future of football

    The Kenyan ballers that beat Barcelona
    Inside Africa the kenyan ballers that beat barcelona A_00002017

      JUST WATCHED

      The Kenyan ballers that beat Barcelona

    Over 100 boys and girls train every afternoon.
    Acakoro fosters a positive, team-spirited culture, and a holistic approach that ensures the students also develop academically.
    It was set-up in 2013 as an NGO by Stefan Koeglberger along with a Kenyan partner. The students receive full school tuition and meals.
    While still in its early years, the training formula is paying dividends -- and the team have won prestigious competitions.

    A winning formula

    Africa&#39;s new home for football greatness
    Inside Africa africa's new home for football greatness B_00002309

      JUST WATCHED

      Africa's new home for football greatness

    In Kenya, and the wider region, footballing obsessions are mostly focused on European leagues, as opposed to domestic ones which lack the backing of billionaire bankrollers.
    It's little wonder that when Acakoro got the chance to compete in Europe it represented a huge opportunity to showcase their talent in the continent which still dominates the footballing landscape.
    Every year the team compete in the Donauauen Cup, one of the toughest youth championships in Europe.
    Indomitable sides like Barcelona and Athletico Madrid were swept under the carpet by Acakoro, who won the cup last year -- and the year before that too.
    It's a remarkable achievement for a group of kids from Kenya who don't have the sort of sport scientists, nutritionists and technology seen in European youth programs.
    "When we finished that match everyone was so happy, was so surprised to see that we are the Acakoro Football Academy, we are from Africa and we have gone in Europe and we have managed to win the cup," says Teddy, one of the stars of the team.

    Football's sleeping giant

    The future of football may be in East Africa
    Inside Africa the future of football may in east africa C_00000000

      JUST WATCHED

      The future of football may be in East Africa

    Compared to West Africa, players from East Africa have not been well represented in the world's top leagues.
    It's easy to roll off a top roster of world-class players from Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast and elsewhere: think John Obi Mikel, Michael Essien, Didier Drogba and George Weah who was the first African winner of FIFA World Player of the Year and is the newly elected president of Liberia.
    By comparison, East African players and national teams have underperformed.
    Strong and structured youth academies, like Acakoro, will part of the solution. So will funding and improving Kenya's domestic league.
    Koeglberger is undoubtedly positive, and given his team's performance he has good reason to be. "I think that Kenya is really a sleeping giant in football because there is so much talent."