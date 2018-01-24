Pope warns against 'fake news' and likens it to 'crafty serpent' in Genesis

Story highlights Message is part of the Pope's World Communications Day

Pope says journalism that seeks the truth is the way to overcome "fake news"

To learn about how popes have shaped our world, watch the new CNN Original Series, "Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History," Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT. "Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History,"

Rome (CNN) Pope Francis released a message condemning "fake news," saying that it's a "sign of intolerant and hypersensitive attitudes, and leads only to the spread of arrogance and hatred."

The Vatican says the message is part of the Pope's World Communications Day, but some at St. Peter's Square say the Pope was probably sending a message to Donald Trump and other world leaders who have been using the phrase "fake news."

The tragic history of human sin, the Pope says in his message, is the first "fake news" and it dates back to the book of Genesis, when the "crafty serpent" lied to the woman. In present day, according to the Pope's message the fast digital world helps fuel the spread of "fake news" -- which he defines as "the spreading of disinformation on line or in the traditional media."

"Spreading fake news can serve to advance specific goals, influence political decisions and serve economic interests," the Pope said.

The Pope's message blames the difficulty in unmasking and eliminating fake news to people interacting with homogeneous news environments rather than listening to differing perspectives and opinions.

Read More