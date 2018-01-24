USOC wants gymnastics board to quit over Nassar abuse

(CNN) The United States Olympic Committee's leader apologized Wednesday to all sexual abuse victims of former national gymnastics team physician Larry Nassar, saying the "Olympic family is among those that have failed you."

USOC chief executive Scott Blackmun also called on all USA Gymnastics board members to quit because of Nassar's abuse -- and threatened to decertify the sport's governing body if it doesn't agree to his demands.

Blackmun made the comments in an open letter published minutes after a Michigan judge sentenced Nassar on Wednesday afternoon to 40 to 175 years in prison.

"The purpose of this message is to tell all of Nassar's victims and survivors, directly, how incredibly sorry we are," Blackmun, who became chief executive of USOC in 2010, wrote in the letter. "We have said it in other contexts, but we have not been direct enough with you. We are sorry for the pain caused by this terrible man, and sorry that you weren't afforded a safe opportunity to pursue your sports dreams."

"The Olympic family is among those that have failed you," he said.