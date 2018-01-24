NCAA investigating Michigan State over Larry Nassar case

Story highlights Larry Nassar has pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct

He was a doctor for campus athletes and USA Gymnastics

(CNN) The NCAA has opened an investigation into Michigan State University's handling of sexual abuse allegations against sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar has pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct and admitted to sexually assaulting young girls when he treated campus athletes and members of the USA Gymnastics.

The NCAA said it's looking into whether the university violated any rules, but declined to provide additional details.

"The NCAA has sent a letter of inquiry to Michigan State University regarding potential NCAA rules violations related to the assaults Larry Nassar perpetrated against girls and young women, including some student-athletes at Michigan State," the NCAA said in a statement.

Jason Cody, a spokesman for Michigan State, said the university is reviewing the letter for a response.