Michigan State president resigns over Nassar scandal

(CNN) In the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, Lou Anna Simon, president of Michigan State University, is resigning, according to a letter posted on the school's website.

Nassar is a former longtime school employee. He was sentenced Wednesday to up to 175 years in prison for the sexual assault of young female athletes.

"Throughout my career, I have consistently and persistently spoken and worked on behalf of Team MSU. I have tried to make it not about me," Simon wrote. "I urge those who have supported my work to understand that I cannot make it about me now. Therefore, I am tendering my resignation as president according to the terms of my employment agreement."

The chairman of the board of trustees said the group had accepted Simon's resignation, and will work out the details of her departure over the rest of the week.

"We greatly appreciate her integrity, her many contributions, and her willingness to continue to serve through transition," Brian Breslin said in a statement posted below Simon's on the MSU website.

