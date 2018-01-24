Read Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's powerful statement to Larry Nassar

(CNN) As she sentenced Larry Nassar up to 175 years in prison for sexual assault, Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina ripped into the former USA Gymnastics doctor. "I just signed your death warrant," she said.

More than 150 women came forward during his sentencing hearing to tell their stories of Nassar's abuse.

"It is my privilege -- on counts 1, 2, 5, 8, 10 and 18 and 24 -- to sentence you to 40 years.

I'm going to look at my cheat sheet: 40 years, just so you know and you can count it off your calendar, is 480 months.

