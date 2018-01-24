What's happening in sport? Five things to know

(CNN) England football fans have grown accustomed to farce and controversy accompanying the appointment of the head coach of the men's national team.

It now appears that past time applies to the women's national team too.

Eyebrows were raised when Phil Neville was named manager of "The Lionesses" on Tuesday -- the former Manchester United and England full back has no prior managerial experience.

But that was quickly superseded when tweets posted by Neville in 2012, which were sexist and also appeared to make light of domestic violence, resurfaced online following his appointment.

A tweet from 2011 read: "Relax I'm back chilled -- just battered the wife!!! Feel better now!" while a 2012 comment said: "@gina_shoes u women of always wanted equality until it comes to paying the bills."