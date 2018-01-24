White House struggles to outline specific efforts made to stop mass shootings

Story highlights "The President believes that all Americans deserve to be safe in their schools and in their communities," Sanders said

"Students fearing for their lives while attempting to get an education is unacceptable," she added

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sarah Sanders struggled Wednesday to point to specific steps President Donald Trump has taken to address mass shootings, pointing instead to the administration's broad efforts to crack down on violent crime.

"The President believes that all Americans deserve to be safe in their schools and in their communities," Sanders said. "We've tried to crack down on crime throughout the country."

The Kentucky shooting and Sanders' response came more than three months after Sanders and the President promised the White House would eventually engage in a "policy discussion" and discuss "gun laws" in the wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting

"We'll be talking about gun laws as time goes on," Trump said then.

