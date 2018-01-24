RNC chair: 'Too early to say' whether GOP will support Meehan

Washington (CNN) The chair of the Republican National Committee said Wednesday it's too early to determine whether the GOP will continue to support Rep. Patrick Meehan, who is the subject of an ethics investigation after he reportedly used taxpayer funds to settle a sexual harassment claim.

"Right now, we're going to let the investigations take place. We will see everything that happened through the ethics investigation and then we'll let the voters decide. It's too early to say," RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel told CNN's "New Day."

Asked if the RNC would stand behind him, McDaniel said she wants the process to "play out."

"I'm not going to jump to conclusions because I have to know all the details," she added.