Trump says he wants to talk to Mueller, would do so under oath

Story highlights "I am looking forward to it, actually," Trump said

"There is no obstruction whatsoever," he added

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he would talk to special counsel Robert Mueller under oath and looks forward to the opportunity, but that he will listen to the advice of his lawyers.

Trump made the comments to a group of reporters who were meeting with chief of staff John Kelly at the White House.

"I am looking forward to it, actually," Trump said, when asked if he was going to talk to Mueller. "Here is the story: There has been no collusion whatsoever. There is no obstruction whatsoever. And I am looking forward to it."

Trump, during his exchange with reporters on Wednesday, said his interview would be "subject to my lawyers" but that he would personally like to do it.

Trump later said he would do the interview under oath.

