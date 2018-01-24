New Orleans mayor critical of Trump to attend White House meeting

Story highlights Landrieu has been an outspoken critic of Trump

Washington (CNN) New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu will attend the working session with President Donald Trump and some of the nation's mayors at the White House on Wednesday, a Landrieu aide tells CNN.

The White House has not responded to questions about who else is attending.

Landrieu, whose term in New Orleans ends later this year, has been an outspoken critic of Trump, particularly on the way that he describes cities and his comments about Confederate monuments . Landrieu is among the Democrats rumored to be eying a presidential run in 2020.

A number of the nation's top mayors are in Washington this week for the US Conference of Mayors Winter Session. Landrieu is the president of the conference.