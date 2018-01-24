Oh, Pat Meehan. No, no, no, no.

It, um, did not go well. There are soooooo many awkward and inappropriate things in it from Meehan -- including a letter he wrote to the woman once he found out she had a serious boyfriend.

Here's a sampling:

Whoa boy. Whooooooaaaaa boy.

The tone-deafness in this interview is off the charts. It reminds me most of Sanford's explanation of his secret trip to Argentina, back when he was South Carolina's governor, to engage in an affair with a woman he, too, called his "soul mate." Like Sanford, Meehan comes across most of all as lovelorn, not sorry.

He also seems to be entirely unaware of the fact that a) the woman worked for him b) he sounds like a lost little boy c) his reaction to the news that she had a boyfriend is totally and completely inappropriate and d) the woman worked for him.

Meehan insists in the interview with the Inquirer's Jonathan Tamari that he plans to run for re-election in what is a very competitive district in the Philadelphia suburbs.

And he got something of a vote of confidence on Wednesday morning from Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel. "Right now, we will let the investigations take place," McDaniel said on CNN's "New Day." "We will see everything that happened through the ethics investigation. And then we'll let the voters decide. It is too early to say."

My guess is that after reading Meehan's interview with the Inquirer, Republicans won't be giving him the benefit of the doubt for much longer. And by that I mean any longer.