White House says 'immigration framework' will be unveiled next week

Story highlights "The President wants to lead on this issue," Sanders said

Over on Capitol Hill, Schumer said negotiations are starting over

Washington (CNN) The White House will release a "legislative framework" for an immigration deal on Monday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

"The President wants to lead on this issue and that's exactly what we'll do," she said.

Sanders declined to provide details about what would be included in the framework during her briefing on Wednesday.

"We want to see a legislative package that addresses the four things that we've laid out that can pass both the House and the Senate and make its way to the President's desk so that we can fix our immigration system," she said.

She also declined to say whether President Donald Trump would sign onto a deal that would give so-called Dreamers a path to citizenship.

Read More