Bipartisan bill would permanently ban earmarks

Story highlights President Donald Trump has voiced his support for bringing back earmarks

While they're already banned, lawmakers want to make that permanent

(CNN) Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona and Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri introduced a bipartisan bill Wednesday to permanently eliminate earmarks, a system of spending in Congress that allows funds for a specific purpose to be drawn into a larger federal spending bill.

"The swampiest of swamp creatures is what earmarks are," McCaskill said. She noted earmarks are not based on merit and there's no cost-benefit analysis.

"It's who you are, who you know and what lobbyist you hired," she said. "I see sprinkling fairy dust in a back room and overruling local and state planning."

The senators came together to make the point that Congress can work in a bipartisan manner without receiving incentives in the form of earmarks.

"It doesn't take 'pork' in the traditional sense, in the congressional sense, to sit us down at a lunch," Flake said.

Read More