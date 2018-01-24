Story highlights Republicans point out that they pushed for a four-week extension of funding

Next week and the week after have long-scheduled GOP and Democratic retreats

Washington (CNN) Congress extended government funding until February 8 with a long to-do list including negotiations on immigration, budget caps and disaster funding.

Not long after, they left town.

Both the House and the Senate will be in session only a handful of days before the February 8 deadline.

The House recessed almost immediately after passing a bill to end a government shutdown, sending lawmakers home for a long-scheduled break in their districts this week, and is scheduled to be in town for just five legislative days between now and the deadline. The Senate is on track to leave for the weekend by Thursday afternoon.

Next week and the week after are long-scheduled Republican and Democratic retreats outside the Capitol and the President's State of the Union address, all of which will eat up the precious two weeks remaining before Congress could be on the precipice of another shutdown.

