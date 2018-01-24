With Nassar judge, victims get their avenging angel

Peggy Drexler is a research psychologist and the author of "Our Fathers, Ourselves: Daughters, Fathers, and the Changing American Family" and "Raising Boys Without Men." She is currently at work on a book about the failings of feminism. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) As she sentenced former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar to up to 175 years in prison for decades of sexual abuse against girls entrusted to his care, US Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina established herself as a booming voice at a moment of cultural reckoning.

From her seat at the center of a hall of justice, the message she delivered on Wednesday was loud and very, very clear: Woman will no longer be silenced.

Certainly not on her watch. She hinted strongly at this in the days before the sentencing, when the judge invited Nassar's victims to address the court and their abuser. Victim impact statements are a fairly standard part of sentencing protocol, of course -- but hearing this many is not.

Aquilina opened her courtroom to every woman who decided she had something to say, even at the last minute, even though she had more than enough evidence to determine her sentencing after hearing from just a tiny fraction of the victims. In the end, more than 150 came forward, many to talk about their abuse for the first time.

JUST WATCHED Judge to Nassar: I signed your death warrant Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Judge to Nassar: I signed your death warrant 02:15

A hearing that might have otherwise taken a day or two lasted seven. When Nassar wrote Aquilina a letter saying he could not bear to hear a week's worth of testimony from his victims, claiming he was a "good doctor" who the media had portrayed as "wrong and bad," she tossed it away in front of him.