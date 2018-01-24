Breaking News

Formula E: Racing dune buggies on the sands of Morocco

Updated 10:10 AM ET, Wed January 24, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Formula E: Racing dune buggies in the Sahara
Formula E: Racing dune buggies in the Sahara

    JUST WATCHED

    Formula E: Racing dune buggies in the Sahara

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Formula E: Racing dune buggies in the Sahara 03:57

(CNN)Ahead of the Marrakech ePrix earlier in January, CNN Supercharged caught up with the Jaguar Racing Team for a one-off showdown in the shadow of the Atlas Mountains.

Two drivers; two broadcasters; one time-trial with a difference on the sands of Morocco.
"We're here playing with some local dune buggies in the desert," explained driver Nelson Piquet Jr, winner of the all-electric racing series' first ever Championship title.
"It's a bit damp because it rained yesterday for the first time in the couple of years, but yeah let's have some fun and see what happens..."
    WATCH: Mitch Evans goes ice driving in northern Sweden
    The 2018 Marrakesh ePrix
    The 2018 Marrakesh ePrix

      JUST WATCHED

      The 2018 Marrakesh ePrix

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The 2018 Marrakesh ePrix 23:04
    Read More
    Piquet Jr was joined by Supercharged host Nicki Shields in one dune buggy, with fellow Jaguar driver Mitch Evans accompanied by British TV presenter Vernon Kay in the other.
    Felix Rosenqvist of Mahindra Racing might have taken the checkered flag in the official action on track, taking him top of the Formula E standings, but this was a very different story.
    Visit CNN.com/motorsport for more news and features
    Watch the video above to find out who came out on top.