Waco standoff revisited in Paramount drama, A&E documentary

(CNN) Marking the 25th anniversary, Waco and messianic leader David Koresh are having a TV moment, drawn by the story's tawdry mix of salacious elements and bureaucratic overreach. The result is a six-hour miniseries, "Waco," starring Taylor Kitsch, more notable for its casting than its execution, followed in short order by "Waco: Madman or Messiah," a four-hour A&E documentary seemingly scheduled to piggyback on all that promotion.

The two actually work somewhat better in concert than alone, inasmuch as the scripted "Waco" -- which is being used to relaunch the Paramount Network, formerly known as Spike TV -- picks up largely in the middle, with Koresh firmly ensconced as the leader of the Branch Davidian cult, having designated himself as the only male capable of siring righteous children with his female followers.

The process, of course, produces complications internally, as even one of Koresh's most loyal lieutenants (Paul Sparks) must deal with his wife (Andrea Riseborough) carrying Koresh's baby, after the couple had been unable to conceive.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, meanwhile, is still smarting from what happened at Ruby Ridge in 1992. The hierarchy is thus looking for a "win" -- in the form of a successful operation -- to secure its funding and, as one of the bureau's leaders puts it, "remind Congress why they need us."

The casting certainly gives "Waco" a premium feel, including Michael Shannon -- an actor who has a way of classing up the joint -- playing an FBI negotiator, Gary Noesner, who will eventually wind up trying to talk Koresh out of the compound and avoid the tragedy that ensued.

