(CNN) Veena Sud's new Netflix series might be called "Seven Seconds," but it's a story that she's been building in her mind for more than two years.

It was born, she said, shortly after the death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray, who died in April 2015 after suffering a neck injury while in police custody.

His death spurred protests and riots in Baltimore. It was one of a string of high-profile officer-involved shootings that put a spotlight on the relationship between law enforcement and black Americans, a conversation that led to greater awareness of and activism by the Black Lives Matter movement

Sud recalled feeling like every night she was turning on the news to see "yet another account of a young black man or a black child being gunned down in the street."

"It was the right time to start thinking [about] how to tell this story and make that attempt and open that door," Sud said in a recent interview with CNN. "But that's really where it all started for me -- turning on the TV and seeing what was happening every night in America."

Read More