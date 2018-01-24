Don't look for an *NSYNC Super Bowl reunion

Story highlights Timberlake is performing at the Super Bowl

Fatone denied the group will be with him

(CNN) It seems like Justin Timberlake can't perform anywhere these days without fans wanting *NSYNC to reunite.

If group member Joey Fatone is to be believed, hopes have once again been dashed.

TMZ Sports caught up with Fatone recently and asked if the guys would be joining Timberlake during his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance.

"If I was doing something, I'd be at rehearsals right now," Fatone said. "So obviously there's your proof."

So it appears folks are going to just have to content themselves with rewatching their brief reunion on the 2013 Video Music Awards.

Read More