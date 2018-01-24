Travelers rank the world's 25 best hotels for 2019

Story highlights The TripAdvisor 2019 Travelers' Choice Awards for the Top 25 Hotels in the World have been announced.

Our hotel honor roll includes destinations such as Costa Rica, Bali, Turkey, Maldives and more.

Your hotel can make or break your vacation. So before hitting that "Book Now!" button, you better make sure you've done your homework.

Taking a look at TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards for the Best Hotels in the World would be the best place to start. The annual list ranks the top 25 hotels in the world based on the millions of reviews and ratings from travelers collected on the TripAdvisor website — and now, you too can book their favorites.

This year's hotel honor roll include a luxury ancient cave hotel in Turkey, an island resort in the Maldives, a spa up in the Austrian Alps, deluxe villas in an indigenous Balinese village, a 33-acre lush jungle resort in Costa Rica, and beyond.

See the list for yourself in our gallery below which features wanderlust-inducing photos and firsthand reviews from travelers themselves, and find amazing inspiration for your next getaway.

