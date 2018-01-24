Travelers rank the world's 25 best hotels for 2019
Your hotel can make or break your vacation. So before hitting that "Book Now!" button, you better make sure you've done your homework.
Taking a look at TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards for the Best Hotels in the World would be the best place to start. The annual list ranks the top 25 hotels in the world based on the millions of reviews and ratings from travelers collected on the TripAdvisor website — and now, you too can book their favorites.
This year's hotel honor roll include a luxury ancient cave hotel in Turkey, an island resort in the Maldives, a spa up in the Austrian Alps, deluxe villas in an indigenous Balinese village, a 33-acre lush jungle resort in Costa Rica, and beyond.
See the list for yourself in our gallery below which features wanderlust-inducing photos and firsthand reviews from travelers themselves, and find amazing inspiration for your next getaway.
25. AYADA Maldives (Maguhdhuvaa, Maldives)
A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "Honeymoon bliss — true 5-star resort + wonderful house reef."
24. The Nantucket Hotel & Resort (Nantucket, Massachusetts)
One TripAdvisor reviewer said: "Warm, friendly, impeccably clean, perfectly located to town, inviting public spaces, great bed, nautical decor. We loved every minute."
23. O'Gallery Premier Hotel & Spa (Hanoi, Vietnam)
A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "A quaint family hotel, with great location and excellent service."
22. Constance Prince Maurice (Pointe de Flacq, Mauritius)
One TripAdvisor reviewer said: "Cannot rate the staff highly enough — absolute paradise!"
21. Hotel Spadai (Florence, Italy)
A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "Amazing gem of calm and luxury amidst the frenzy of Florence."
20. Valle D'incanto Midscale Hotel (Gramado, Brazil)
One TripAdvisor reviewer said: "In addition to the wonderful architecture, the care from all staff made the difference — from a simple good morning to leaving tea in our room on a very cold day."
19. Rosewood Mayakoba (Playa del Carmen, Mexico)
A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "Hospitality to the next level... A true paradise realized."
18. Nayara Springs - Relais & Chateaux (La Fortuna de San Carlos, Costa Rica)
One TripAdvisor reviewer said: "True luxury room and a beautiful tropical garden, excellent amenities."
17. Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve (Ubud, Indonesia)
A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "Amazing. Everything we could have ever hoped for was taken care of even before we thought of it."
16. Ikos Oceania (Nea Moudania, Greece)
One TripAdvisor reviewer said: "I would give it 10 stars if I can."
15. Hotel 41 (London, United Kingdom)
A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "Impeccable service with a personalized touch!"
14. Hotel Amira Istanbul (Istanbul, Turkey)
One TripAdvisor reviewer said: "Every staff member we encountered was friendly and responsive. The roof deck is a peaceful oasis: a perfect spot to enjoy a glass of wine and contemplate the beautiful Sea of Marmara."
13. The Oberoi Rajvilas (Jaipur, India)
A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "Heaven on Earth: the finest hotel we have ever stayed at!"
12. Quinta Jardins do Lago (Funchal, Portugal)
One TripAdvisor reviewer said: "Brilliant Madeira Hotel in a glorious garden setting."
11. Golden Temple Retreat (Siem Reap, Cambodia)
A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "An absolutely amazing hotel. From the moment we arrived to the minute we left, we were treated like royalty."
10. Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa (Hanoi, Vietnam)
One TripAdvisor reviewer said: "We were totally impressed with the service, the room and the food. We would give it 10 stars if TripAdvisor had that many."
9. Kayakapi Premium Caves - Cappadocia (Urgup, Turkey)
A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "Beautiful, authentic charming hotel for all seasons. You can enjoy swimming in a panoramic view during summer and enjoy a Turkish bath and have dinner in your cave next to the chimney in winter."
8. Belmond Palacio Nazarenas (Cusco, Peru)
One TripAdvisor reviewer said: "The building has been beautifully restored. Our room was truly extraordinary. The staff was tremendous. The grounds are an oasis from the city and a perfect place to relax after a day of touring the Inca sites."
7. The Resort at Pedregal (Cabo San Lucas, Mexico)
A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "The sign of a great place is when you feel compelled to book another trip back before heading off to the airport. This is it and we are returning in December."
6. French Quarter Inn (Charleston, South Carolina)
One TripAdvisor reviewer said: "The location is perfect, the rooms immaculate, the wine and cheese, cookies, and other surprises were awesome. We even took advantage of the pillow menu!"
5. Hotel Alpin Spa Tuxerhof (Tux, Austria)
A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "We have stayed at the Tuxerhof approximately 15 times and keep coming back. The hotel is family-run and exceeds all expectations."
4. Kenting Amanda Hotel (Hengchun, Pingtung)
One TripAdvisor reviewer said: "A Moroccan escape tucked away near Taiwan's most beautiful beaches."
3. Viroth's Hotel (Siem Reap, Cambodia)
A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "Chic, tranquil, green and luxurious oasis. Friendly, helpful and yet unobtrusive service. Viroth's is not just a great place to see the stunning temples, but a destination in its own right."
2. Hotel Belvedere (Riccione, Italy)
One TripAdvisor reviewer said: "I keep coming back because of the fantastic vibe, wonderful staff, excellent guides, and amazing cycling! A winning formula that should keep the toughest critic happy."
1. Tulemar Bungalows & Villas (Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica)
A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "Visiting Tulemar was one of our favorite vacations ever. We stayed at Casa de Frutas which is an exquisite tropical paradise in the jungle with endless views. We had sloths and monkeys visit us in the surrounding trees and scarlet macaws flying across our vistas as if we were living a movie! The only thing that exceeded the perfection of the home and Tulemar grounds was the staff. The professional and attentive staff was somehow able to spoil us completely without being obtrusive at all. The level of service at Tulemar is far beyond what we have experienced at luxury hotel chains that are famous for their service. Wonderful wonderful wonderful."