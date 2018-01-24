Bombing outside Save the Children office in Afghanistan

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) At least eleven people were injured in a suicide bombing outside a Save the Children office in eastern Afghanistan, a government official said.

The attack happened Wednesday morning in the city of Jalalabad, said Hataullah Khogyani, a spokesman for Nangarhar province. The wounded were taken to hospital, he added.

Save the Children is a non-governmental organization that does humanitarian work and advocates for youth across the globe.

The incident comes just days after assailants stormed the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital of Kabul.

At least 22 people -- 14 of whom were foreign nationals -- were killed after an hours-long standoff at the hotel, which sits on the edge of town behind checkpoints on a hill.

