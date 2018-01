(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN.

-- Ex-Team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing scores of young gymnasts. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina told Nassar, "I just signed your death warrant."





-- Trump blasted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's decision to take border wall funding off the table in negotiations over immigration.



-- Questions are swirling around a massive FBI sting to take down an ISIS-supporting weightlifter in Key West, Florida.