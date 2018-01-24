(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN.
-- Ex-Team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing scores of young gymnasts. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina told Nassar, "I just signed your death warrant."
-- Special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation has clawed all the way up to President Donald Trump. Now a foreboding moment looms for Trump and the nation.
-- Mueller is also set to question former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon about the firings of former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former FBI Director James Comey.
-- Trump blasted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's decision to take border wall funding off the table in negotiations over immigration.
-- Questions are swirling around a massive FBI sting to take down an ISIS-supporting weightlifter in Key West, Florida.
-- The manager of a Maine town was fired after making posts to the internet calling for racial segregation, a CNN affiliate reports.
-- Musical legend Elton John announces he is retiring after his final world tour.
-- Clone science is not monkeying around. In an enormous leap forward, scientists cloned monkeys using a technique that created Dolly the sheep.
-- Spoiler alert: "This Is Us" fans finally got the answer to the question they've been asking since season one: How does Jack die?
