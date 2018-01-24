Uganda's President says he loves Donald Trump because he's frank about Africa

Less than two weeks after Trump allegedly used a vulgar term to describe nations in the continent, the Ugandan President is applauding him, saying he "talks to Africans frankly."

"Donald Trump speaks to Africans frankly. Africans need to solve their problems," Museveni tweeted Tuesday.

"You can't survive if you are weak. It is the Africans' fault that they are weak. We are 12 times the size of India, but why are we not strong?"

The third purpose for integration is strategic security. Donald Trump speaks to Africans frankly. Africans need to solve their problems. You can't survive if you are weak. It is the Africans' fault that they are weak. We are12 times the size of India, but why are we not strong? — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) January 23, 2018

Museveni reiterated his comments during a speech with lawmakers in Kampala.

"America has got one of the best presidents ever. Mr. Trump. I love Trump," Museveni said in video posted by local media Tuesday.

"I love Trump because he talks to Africans frankly. I don't know if he's misquoted or whatever, but when he speaks I like him because he speaks frankly."

America has got one of the best presidents ever. I love Trump. He speaks to Africans frankly. Africans need to solve their problems - Museveni #NTVNews pic.twitter.com/2LQcKg1qnb — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) January 23, 2018

Unlike Museveni, some African presidents have condemned the alleged vulgar remark.

"We are certainly not a 'shithole country,'" Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo tweeted. "We will not accept such insults, even from a leader of a friendly country, no matter how powerful."

Museveni has been in power for more than three decades.

Uganda's parliament removed presidential term limits in 2005, paving the way for him to be president for life. In 2016, he was elected for a fifth consecutive term after elections in which the opposition leader was jailed. Opposition activists have accused him of rigging polls.