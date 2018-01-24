Ghanian broadcaster Peace Hyde reveals journey from teacher to TV star

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Peace Hyde is one of Ghana's most prominent journalists. As West African Correspondent for Forbes Africa she's gone toe-to-toe on TV with the continent's elite: billionaires like Folorunsho Alakija, Aliko Dangote and Cosmas Maduka.

"My mother is one of the first generations that left Accra, Ghana to live in the UK, but she never really left what it meant to be an African: the morals, the values, the principles," Hyde tells CNN.

Teaching the next generation

Hyde moved to Ghana in 2012. Before, living and working as a science teacher in London, Hyde felt her students of African descent weren't engaged with their history.

"They didn't really relate to being African, they weren't proud of it. And that started making me question myself," Hyde explains.

Perhaps that's unsurprising, given there's not always been strong links between the continent and the diaspora. However, efforts from those like Kamil Olufowobi, Founder and CEO of the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), are looking to strengthen ties

Empowering young people

When Hyde relocated to Ghana she founded a nonprofit for youth empowerment, Aim Higher Africa. Their work involves teaching young children in Accra living in poverty who don't have access to education.

A worthy and necessary pursuit given that, according to UNICEF , three out of every 10 children in Ghana live in poverty and one out of every four children are unable to attend primary school at the correct age.

"I felt that all I was doing when I was in the classroom (in the UK) was I was teaching quite comfortable kids, about things that wouldn't really directly impact them in their everyday life. Whereas in Africa I felt that I'd found an environment that could give children an actual future," Hyde says.

"African youngpreneurs"

The focus of Aim Higher Africa is to equip young people with skills in ICT and entrepreneurship to help tackle persistent high unemployment and low paid jobs

And, as a TV star, Hyde also has some sage advice to young people: "Whatever it is you choose to be, write your own story, and do it because you're good enough."