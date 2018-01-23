USA Gymnastics suspends coach with ties to Larry Nassar

(CNN) USA Gymnastics, the national governing body for gymnastics in the United States, has suspended one of its most prominent coaches amid a scandal over sexual abuse by a former national team doctor.

John Geddert, the 2011 USA World Team and 2012 USA Olympic Team head coach, was suspended Monday under a provision in the USA Gymnastics bylaws that allows interim measures to be taken to "to ensure the safety and well-being of the gymnastics community."

USA Gymnastics said in a statement that it's "unable to comment further as this is a pending matter."

John Geddert

Geddert, 60, coached the 2012 USA "Fierce Five" Olympic gymnastics team and is also the owner of the Twistars Gymnastics Club in Michigan, one of the locations where Larry Nassar, a disgraced former gymnastics physician, has admitted to sexually abusing young female athletes. Two alleged Nassar victims, Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber, were on the 2012 US team.

Nassar has pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County, Michigan, and has admitted to sexually assaulting and abusing young girls under the guise of providing medical treatment. Nassar also pleaded guilty to three charges of criminal sexual conduct in Eaton County, Michigan, and already has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for federal child pornography charges.

Read More