Prosecutors want to keep Turpins from contacting children

(CNN) The Riverside County District Attorney's Office in Southern California will go to court Wednesday to seek a judge's order that would bar David and Louise Turpin from contacting their 13 children before their torture case goes to trial.

A public defender for David Turpin told CNN that his office generally does not oppose protective orders.

"This case is outside the range of the average," David Macher said Tuesday afternoon. Macher said he would need to review the prosecutors' proposal with other attorneys and his client before deciding how to proceed.

CNN also reached out to Jeff Moore, the attorney for Louise Turpin but didn't get an immediate reply. A spokesman for the DA's office, John Hall, said he could not discuss specifics before the hearing.

Authorities have accused David Turpin 56, and Louise Turpin, 49 -- whose children are between 2 and 29 years old -- of beating, choking and tying most of the siblings up as punishment. Prosecutors have not alleged the 2-year-old was tortured. The parents allegedly deprived the children of water and fed them small portions of food on a strict schedule.

