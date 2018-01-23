The accused Tampa serial killer will face the death penalty if he's convicted

(CNN) The man accused of killing four people in separate shootings in a Tampa neighborhood last year could face the death penalty if he's convicted of the crimes.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren will seek the death penalty against Howell "Trai" Donaldson III, Hillsborough County Circuit Court spokesman Mike Moore said Tuesday.

Authorities have not released a motive for the killings and it's not yet known when Donaldson's trial might begin. His next court hearing is Friday.

Residents of the Seminole Heights neighborhood feared a serial killer was on the loose after the shootings -- on October 9, 11, 19 and November 14 -- left four people dead.

Anthony Naiboa, Monica Hoffa, Benjamin Mitchell and Ronald Felton were shot and killed in seemingly random attacks as they walked alone at night in the neighborhood.

