Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Tuesday, January 23

By Zach Wade, CNN

Updated 3:17 PM ET, Tue January 23, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Two people were killed in a shooting at a Kentucky high school, police say. The suspected gunman is in custody.

-- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer withdraw his offer to fund President Trump's border wall.

-- Special counsel Robert Mueller's office questioned Attorney General Jeff Sessions as part of the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

-- Oscar nominations are revealed. Did your favorite films make the cut?

-- Former Democratic Rep. Patrick Kennedy says the Republican-led Congress has turned the work of Trump's opioid commission into a "charade" and a "sham."

-- Trump is eager to tout that black unemployment is at a record low. But there's a lot more to the story.

-- Trump trails Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Oprah Winfrey in hypothetical election matchups, according to a CNN poll

-- Serial child abuser and former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is facing a lengthy prison sentence. Follow updates here.