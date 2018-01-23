(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Two people were killed in a shooting at a Kentucky high school, police say. The suspected gunman is in custody.
-- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer withdraw his offer to fund President Trump's border wall.
-- Special counsel Robert Mueller's office questioned Attorney General Jeff Sessions as part of the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.
-- Oscar nominations are revealed. Did your favorite films make the cut?
-- Former Democratic Rep. Patrick Kennedy says the Republican-led Congress has turned the work of Trump's opioid commission into a "charade" and a "sham."
-- Trump is eager to tout that black unemployment is at a record low. But there's a lot more to the story.
-- Trump trails Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Oprah Winfrey in hypothetical election matchups, according to a CNN poll
