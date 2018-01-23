Larry Nassar's fate nears after more than 100 victim impact statements

Story highlights Judge to sentence Larry Nassar after victim impact statements

Prosecutors say they anticipate at least 144 will be read or delivered in court

(CNN) The girls trusted their doctor.

Larry Nassar was supposed to be top-notch in the field -- a doctor who worked with elite athletes. So young gymnasts and their families sought him out with broken bones and injuries. They thought he could help them heal.

In return, the renowned former USA Gymnastics doctor followed a vicious pattern. Nassar has admitted to sexually abusing the girls under the guise of medical treatment. He has also admitted in court to putting his finger into the vagina of patients in cases going back as far as 1998 -- including girls under the age of 13.

In what has been a reckoning in the massive sexual abuse scandal, victims have delivered searing accounts of the excruciating hours they spent being assaulted, how they cried after appointments and how Nassar manipulated them.

For the sixth day, the victim impact statements are expected to continue Tuesday and in all, prosecutors say a total of about 144 will be read or delivered in court. Court adjourned Monday after 133 victim impact statements were read.