5 things for January 23: Shutdown ends, Israel, USA Gymnastics, TSA, Pope Francis

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:00 AM ET, Tue January 23, 2018

Trump signs bill to end government shutdown

    Trump signs bill to end government shutdown

(CNN)Still lining up your 2018 vacation plans? Here are 12 places you might want to skip. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Government shutdown

The shutdown showdown is over ... for now. President Trump signed a bill last night that ends three days of deadlock and keeps federal funds flowing through February 8. Senate Democrats ended the shutdown after getting assurances from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that the GOP will pursue action on immigration, including possible work on a DACA fix. The Dems' liberal wing is furious about this. They think Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer caved and gave up all the leverage they had to help the Dreamers.
Plus, they say there's no guarantee that whatever the Senate comes up with on immigration will be taken up in the House, which is full of hard-line GOP members opposed to any DACA deal. CNN's Stephen Collinson says that yes, getting out of the shutdown so quickly is a win for President Trump, but it only delays what will be one of the biggest decisions of his young presidency: whether to let 700,000 people brought to the US as children without proper documents stay.
    Democrat: We won 'potential for momentum'

      Democrat: We won 'potential for momentum'

    2. Israel

    The US embassy may move to Israel a lot faster than we first thought. Vice President Mike Pence told Israel's parliament that the embassy would be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem by the end of next year, after officials earlier said it would take three to four years. President Trump upended decades of US policy, inflamed tensions in the region and sparked outrage across the world when he said last month that the US recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The recognition complicates the Mideast peace process because Palestinians also consider the city their capital.
    Holy land Christians snub VP Mike Pence

      Holy land Christians snub VP Mike Pence

    3. USA Gymnastics

    Top executives of USA Gymnastics stepped down as the sentencing hearing for ex-gymnastics physician Larry Nassar continues. Chairman Paul Parilla, Vice Chairman Jay Binder and Treasurer Bitsy Kelley all resigned from the USA Gymnastics board of directors, and the organization's president said the resignations will help the group implement changes. Nassar is to be sentenced this week after pleading guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct. He's admitted to assaulting young women under his care, including the more than 140 brave girls and young women who are speaking out during his sentencing.
    Watch Aly Raisman confront Nassar in court

      Watch Aly Raisman confront Nassar in court

    4. TSA

    The Transportation Security Administration is rolling out a stricter screening program for air cargo into the US from five Mideast countries. Cargo from seven airports in Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will be subject to additional screening. Those countries were picked because terror groups indicate they want to attack airplanes and other aviation targets from there, the TSA said.
    5. Pope Francis

    Pope Francis apologized to sex abuse victims for comments he made defending an embattled bishop. Francis had said last week that there was no "proof" of wrongdoing against Chilean Bishop Juan Barros, who is accused of covering up for a priest convicted of sexual abuse. Supporters of victims of clerical sex abuse challenged his suggestion that "proof" is a prerequisite for believing a victim's account. Francis said he was sorry and that it was a poor choice of words, but he maintained his defense of Barros.
    pope francis clergy sex abuse scandal us visit_00001202

      Pope Francis: 'God weeps' for abuse victims (2017)

    QUOTE OF THE DAY

    "And every friend that I know has a story like mine."
    Singer Halsey, who moved the crowd at New York's Women's March with her poem recounting her experiences with sexual assault
    Singer recounts her experiences with assault

      Singer recounts her experiences with assault

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
    Music master
    Hugh Masekela was more than a musician. The father of South African jazz provided a soundtrack to the '80s anti-apartheid movement. He died at age 78.
    Jazz legend Hugh Masekela dies at 78

      Jazz legend Hugh Masekela dies at 78

    Bottoms up
    Come hang out at the Portland, Maine, bar that's famous for not serving alcohol.
    Off the road
    Crushing news for music fans: Singing legend Neil Diamond has Parkinson's disease, and he's retiring from touring.
    What is Parkinson's disease?

      What is Parkinson's disease?

    Out over inclusivity
    She made history wearing a hijab in a hair care ad campaign. Now, she's out -- over old tweets she wrote dissing Israel.
    Love is in the air
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't the only royal couple getting hitched this year. Princess Eugenie is tying the knot, too, with her longtime boyfriend.
    Another royal wedding in 2018

      Another royal wedding in 2018

    WHAT'S FOR LUNCH

    Oscar nominations
    Academy Award nominations come out this morning. Sunday's SAG Awards gave us some hints on how things might go.
    SAG Awards in under 2 minutes

      SAG Awards in under 2 minutes

    NUMBERS OF THE DAY

    $39 million
    That's how much Netflix lost when it cut ties with Kevin Spacey
    'Family Guy' joked about Kevin Spacey in 2005

      'Family Guy' joked about Kevin Spacey in 2005

    61%
    Former President George W. Bush's approval rating now. It was just 33% when he left office in 2009.
    Life after the White House

      Life after the White House

    AND FINALLY ...

    Tricky Tuesday
    Today is as good as any to check out these sweet shots from a trick shot group called Dude Perfect. A trick shot group? Yeah, we'd never heard of one either. (Click to view.)