Breaking News

Arrogate crowned world's best racehorse

Updated 10:28 AM ET, Tue January 23, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Arrogate won the Pegasus World Cup and Dubai World Cup in 2017 to crown a glittering career.
Arrogate won the Pegasus World Cup and Dubai World Cup in 2017 to crown a glittering career.

Story highlights

  • Arrogate crowned world's best racehorse
  • Retains award he won last year
  • American colt retired in 2017

(CNN)He may have retired from racing, but that hasn't stopped Arrogate scooping up more silverware.

The American colt was named as the Longines World's Best Racehorse for a second year in a row at a lavish awards ceremony in London's Claridge's hotel Tuesday.
The Bob Baffert-trained star won Flat racing's highest honor ahead of Australian mare Winx, which is on a 22-race winning streak.
    The Breeders&#39; Cup Torrie Horse artwork
    The Breeders' Cup Torrie Horse artwork

      JUST WATCHED

      The Breeders' Cup Torrie Horse artwork

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The Breeders' Cup Torrie Horse artwork 02:03
    Arrogate, owned by the Juddmonte Farms operation, backed up his victory in the 2016 Breeders' Cup Classic by winning the record $7 million first prize in the inaugural Pegasus World Cup in January 2017, beating arch-rival California Chrome for the second straight race in their final duel.
    Read More
    He then went on to clinch the Dubai World Cup in March, completing a run of seven straight wins and becoming the highest-earning racehorse ever.
    The Mike Smith-ridden Arrogate was fourth and second in its next two starts before finishing its career with a joint fifth alongside Gunnevera in November's Breeders' Cup Classic behind winner Gun Runner.
    Arrogate has now taken up residence at Juddmonte Farms' stud in Kentucky where his career as a stallion will begin in February.
    Paris&#39; Longchamp racecourse hosts one of the world&#39;s most famous horse races -- the Prix de l&#39;Arc de Triomphe. The site currently houses two huge grandstands -- side by side -- built in the 1960s. This computer-generated image (and the ones which follow) show how the new design will transform the site when completed.
    Photos:
    Paris' Longchamp racecourse hosts one of the world's most famous horse races -- the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. The site currently houses two huge grandstands -- side by side -- built in the 1960s. This computer-generated image (and the ones which follow) show how the new design will transform the site when completed.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    The new design which will replace the old stands is the work of Dominique Perrault. The Paris-based architect has designed iconic structures all over the world and was awarded the Praemium Imperiale -- an annual prize awarded by the Japanese Art Association. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/29/sport/gallery/dominque-perrault-architechture-highlights/index.html&quot;&gt;Click here&lt;/a&gt; to see more of his work.
    Photos:
    The new design which will replace the old stands is the work of Dominique Perrault. The Paris-based architect has designed iconic structures all over the world and was awarded the Praemium Imperiale -- an annual prize awarded by the Japanese Art Association. Click here to see more of his work.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    The existing grandstands at Longchamp are packed in the first weekend of October for the running of the Prix de l&#39;Arc de Triomphe -- the richest flat race on turf in the world.
    Photos:
    The existing grandstands at Longchamp are packed in the first weekend of October for the running of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe -- the richest flat race on turf in the world.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    But for the remainder of the year, the stands remain largely empty -- around 30 race meetings are held annually at Longchamp, attracting just a few thousand spectators each time.
    Photos:
    But for the remainder of the year, the stands remain largely empty -- around 30 race meetings are held annually at Longchamp, attracting just a few thousand spectators each time.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    Perrault&#39;s new design includes just one grandstand but will be &quot;transparent,&quot; he says, affording views both east and west.&lt;br /&gt;&quot;The building has two faces -- one in front of the race and one behind,&quot; he says.
    Photos:
    Perrault's new design includes just one grandstand but will be "transparent," he says, affording views both east and west.
    "The building has two faces -- one in front of the race and one behind," he says.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    &quot;On each plateau you have some services -- clubs, hospitality space, restaurants -- but you can see in all directions,&quot; Perrault explains.
    Photos:
    "On each plateau you have some services -- clubs, hospitality space, restaurants -- but you can see in all directions," Perrault explains.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    &quot;The horse-racing side looks out to the east onto Paris, the Eiffel Tower. To the west, you have the River Seine and very nice landscape, a park.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos:
    "The horse-racing side looks out to the east onto Paris, the Eiffel Tower. To the west, you have the River Seine and very nice landscape, a park."
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    &quot;The idea is you walk on a different plateau and the view on either side is uninterrupted -- like a fluid promenade,&quot; he says. &lt;br /&gt;Some of the building&#39;s architectural details will also echo its natural surroundings. &lt;br /&gt;&quot;We have a lot of references to the nature around,&quot; Perrault said. &lt;br /&gt;&quot;We designed a handrail with a pattern print like a part of the forest. Also we developed some points in the concrete where we printed the scenes of the wood in the 19th century.&quot;
    Photos:
    "The idea is you walk on a different plateau and the view on either side is uninterrupted -- like a fluid promenade," he says.
    Some of the building's architectural details will also echo its natural surroundings.
    "We have a lot of references to the nature around," Perrault said.
    "We designed a handrail with a pattern print like a part of the forest. Also we developed some points in the concrete where we printed the scenes of the wood in the 19th century."
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    Perrault&#39;s design was chosen from a shortlist of six. The renovation plan was agreed by France Galop -- the country&#39;s horse racing governing body -- in 2011, but funding issues and doubts over Longchamp&#39;s viability as a year-round race venue have delayed construction until now.
    Photos:
    Perrault's design was chosen from a shortlist of six. The renovation plan was agreed by France Galop -- the country's horse racing governing body -- in 2011, but funding issues and doubts over Longchamp's viability as a year-round race venue have delayed construction until now.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    The project has an estimated cost of €130 million ($145m), Perrault says. Building work is set to get underway after this year&#39;s &quot;Arc&quot; and is scheduled to be completed in 2017. &lt;br /&gt;In 2016, the historic race will be held at Chantilly, 50 kilometers north of Paris.
    Photos:
    The project has an estimated cost of €130 million ($145m), Perrault says. Building work is set to get underway after this year's "Arc" and is scheduled to be completed in 2017.
    In 2016, the historic race will be held at Chantilly, 50 kilometers north of Paris.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    DPA longchamp_PV 03 PISTE HD V2DPA longchamp_PV 07 AERIEN TRAVERSE_V2longchamp grandstand 1longchamp grandstand 2DPA longchamp_PV 01 AERIEN LONGCHAMP_V3DPA Longchamp_PV 02 ENTREE V2DPA Longchamp_PV 04 ROND PRESENTATION HD V3DPA Longchamp_PV 05 SALON PROPRIO HD V3modifDPA longchamp_PV 06 SALON PRESIDENTIEL_V3modifsLON_PLAN MASSE 2015sept ZOOM

    Arc triumphs

    Winx, which was third in the awards last year, won nine times in 2017 and is Australia's highest earning horse ever.
    Joint third in the this year's awards were Gun Runner and British colt Cracksman, winner of October's Champions Stakes.
    The rankings are determined by international handicappers in relation to the performance of horses in elite races across the globe.
    Visit cnn.com/winningpost for more news and videos
    The Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Europe's richest race with a purse of five million euros ($6.1M), claimed the title of Longines World's Best Horse Race.
    The Paris classic has been staged at Chantilly for the last two years while its traditional home Longchamp underwent a €130 million ($145 million) revamp.