OMB director: Trump's position on Dreamers 'depends on what we get in exchange'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's budget director said Tuesday that the fate of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US illegally as children "depends on what we get in exchange" in dealing with Democrats in Congress.

"What do we get for border security? What do we get for the wall?" Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney told CNN's "New Day."

The comments come following a government shutdown over congressional disagreements on immigration policy, including how to deal with those protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Mulvaney told "New Day" that the Trump administration wants a large immigration agreement, adding that the issue with so-called Dreamers and border security are "inextricably linked."

"If we simply gave amnesty, or whatever you want to call it, to the folks who are here, but you don't solve border security, then you're simply delaying a DACA problem 10 or 15 years from now. You have to deal with this holistically," Mulvaney said, adding that it "means figuring out under what terms and conditions people can stay here."

