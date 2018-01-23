Breaking News

US citizens among dead in Kabul hotel attack

By Elise Labott, CNN

Updated 9:19 AM ET, Tue January 23, 2018

(CNN)American citizens were among those killed in the weekend attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, US State Department officials told CNN.

The attackers were affiliated with the Pakistan-based Haqqani network, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry. The Taliban released a statement claiming responsibility.
Additional details, including the precise number of Americans killed, were not immediately available.
At least 18 people were killed during a 12-hour standoff with security forces after gunmen raided the hotel, Afghan authorities said.