Mueller's office questioned Sessions in Russia investigation

Story highlights The interview took place last Wednesday

The White House said it is cooperating with Mueller's investigation

(CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for several hours last week by special counsel Robert Mueller's office as part of the investigation into Russia's meddling in the election and whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice since taking office, a source close to Sessions told CNN.

The interview, a major development in Mueller's investigation, took place last Wednesday. A source familiar with the discussion said it was the first time Sessions was interviewed and he was not under subpoena.

Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores confirmed the meeting, which was first reported by The New York Times. She declined to say if the attorney general turned over any documents or communications to Mueller's office.