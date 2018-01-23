Donald Trump has a massive woman problem

(CNN) If the 2020 election were held today, President Donald Trump would lose, convincingly, to three of the most-mentioned potential 2020 Democrats, according to a new CNN/SSRS poll.

While 2020 polling in 2018 is of relatively limited value, a deeper dive into potential Trump head-to-head matchups with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, former Vice President Joe Biden and talk show host Oprah Winfrey reveals a major problem for Trump as he seeks to build a winning coalition in 2020: Women -- across virtually every age, education and racial range -- have moved against him in major numbers.

Biden holds an eye-popping 36-point edge over Trump among women, while Sanders leads Trump by 30 and Oprah bests him by 29. That's a very different result than in the 2016 election, when Hillary Clinton beat Trump by 13 points among women, according to exit polling . Orders of magnitude different.

There are a handful of other numbers in the poll -- detailing Trump's performance with various female subgroups -- that are even more eye-popping.

Among white women -- a group Trump carried over Clinton by 9 points in 2016 -- Biden crushes Trump by 23 points. Sanders beats the incumbent by 17 points among white women, while Oprah's margin is 14.

Among women who identify as political independents, Biden leads Trump by 44 -- yes 44! -- points. Sanders has a 28-point lead while Oprah's edge is 26 points.

Among women 50 years old and younger, Sanders leads Trump by a startlingly large 49 points as compared to a 47 point lead for Biden and a 41 point advantage for Oprah.

