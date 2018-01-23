There's one part of America that Trump really can make great again

Kate Ascher is a principal at BuroHappold Engineering, an international engineering consultancy. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) If 2017 is remembered as the year of major tax reform, let 2018 be remembered as the year that the nation's infrastructure was finally recognized as a priority for federal investment.

For several weeks, there has been talk that infrastructure could form a cornerstone of the President's new agenda. So, what infrastructure priorities would be top of my list? In no special order, I'd spend our money on the following:

Kate Ascher

1. Interstate and long-distance rail: Funding for Amtrak, our national rail carrier, has long been a battleground between the political parties. Supporting Amtrak's nationwide operations is not a political sin, but rather a necessity to ensure continued service between cities or towns with insufficient traffic to pay their own way.

Many countries, such as France and Germany, provide subsidies in one form or another to their domestic rail carriers for this reason. In fact, of the G7 countries, the US ranks second to last in rail spending as a portion of GDP -- consistently underfunding Amtrak, impacting both profitable and unprofitable routes, and ensuring that a high-speed rail future remains generations away.